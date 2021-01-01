Arus 100% Turkish Terry Cotton 6-Pc Towel Set, Blue

Make luxury a part of everyday living with this six-piece towel set with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloth towels. Crafted from eco-friendly 100% Turkish terry cotton made from extra-long fibers grown in the Aegean region of Turkey, these indulgently soft towels will get even softer with each wash. You can take comfort that these towels are OEKE-TEX® Standard 100 Certified. Every component of these towels has been tested for substances harmful to human health. How's that for clean living?