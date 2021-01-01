From kenney
Kenney Arts & Crafts 1/2" Petite Cafe Decorative Window Curtain Rod, 28-48", Oil Rubbed Bronze
Add a touch of style to your home with the Arts & Crafts Petite Cafe Window Curtain Rod by Kenney. The 1/2 inch diameter Arts & Crafts curtain rod in oil rubbed bronze is a simple way to add style to smaller windows. Use in your kitchen and bathroom to hang lightweight cafe curtains, sheers, and valances. The telescoping rod adjusts from 28 inches to 48 inches to fit your window and projects 2.75 inches from the wall. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings. Drapery Hardware Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative plastic finials (1.68" L x 1.25" W x 1.25" H), two mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions.