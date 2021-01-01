From real techniques
Real Techniques Artist Essential Makeup Brush Set, Includes Eye Liner Brush and Foundation Brush, Set of 5
Real Techniques Artist Essential Makeup Brush Set is your go-to set for creating next level looks Set Includes the following brushes: (1) RT 217 that precisely apply liquid or cream foundation and contour makeup, (1) RT 421 that blend cream highlighter or blush, (1) RT 420 that softly glide powder contour makeup or highlighter, (1) RT 317 to apply and smudge liquid or cream eyeliner, (1) RT 425 to apply, blend cream lipsticks and liners Includes 5 tools to elevate your look by defining and spotlighting your favorite features Best used with foundation, concealer, highlighter, blush, liner, and lipsticks Extended aluminum ferrules that are light weight, easy to use, and color coded UltraPlush Synthetic Bristles for long lasting flawless results 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan Easy to clean with Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Gel or Spray Long Lasting Makeup Application