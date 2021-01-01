From oceanus
Artisanal Purple Velvet The Lippy Make Up Bag Oceanus
Advertisement
A Make Up Bag/Pouch made with beautiful soft light purple velvet fabric. Luxurious Hand embroidered Swarovski crystals are designed and put together in a lip shape on both sides of the bag with golden colour zip to the bag. Use it to keep your make-up or your travel essentials, it's a perfect pouch to go with anything. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after in contact with salt water. Hand wash with cold water, using mild and gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Artisanal Purple Velvet The Lippy Make Up Bag Oceanus