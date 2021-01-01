Sven is a 5 buttoned waistcoat with a round-shaped lapel and slant pockets from our collection "Anton & Olivia". The collection is based on and inspired by the people living on the north west coast of Sweden. Sven (meaning ' a young warrior) is a handmade waistcoat in sustainable fabrics. We plant two trees when we make a Sven for you. 100% wool. Dry-clean/ Gentle hand wash in cold water using woolmark recommended neutral or mild detergent. Lay flat to dry. Artisanal Pink/Purple Wool Sven Women's Waistcoat - Maroon Herringbone Tweed Large LaneFortyfive