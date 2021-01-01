From orikomi
Artisanal Pink Table Lamp Plain Pastel Orikomi
Table Lamp Plain colour origami lamp handmade with high quality paper. It is an eco-friendly option due to the fact that it is handmade, have low energy consumption and at the end of its life cycle is completely recyclable. Colour: Pastel Pink Cord set included: Textile White Cable - 1.90 meters long E27 Light bulb, not included. Orikomi is shipped mounted in a cardboard box. Product comes with Instructions and with an Ethical Statement. Should ONLY be used with LED or energy saving light bulb. Remember this is also an eco-friendly choice with the advantage of reducing your energy bill. E27 Light bulb, not included. You can easily clean your Orikomi with a feather duster. Artisanal Pink Table Lamp Plain Pastel Orikomi