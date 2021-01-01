Sleeping beauty secret weapon, because as the saying goes, "Happiness consists of getting enough sleep." Discover the luxurious silk experience while treating yourself to an alternative way of self- care on a daily basis. Beyond a restful night of sleep, this sustainably sourced silk pillowcase will rejuvenate your skin, and ensure that your hair is kept in good condition. The pillowcase is made of 100% pure silk material with low carbon footprint and free of any harmful pollutants, which are high quality fabrics for long lasting item. Silk helps in solving sleep troubles & has well known therapeutic properties such as: Calms the nervous system, Great for problematic skins & Anti-aging. Queen Size: 20" x 30" To clean your silk products, please refer to the following tips and tricks: - Gently hand wash the product at a low temperature (below 30℃), and keep it separate from other clothing. You may also have it dry cleaned. - Use a specialized silk washing agent, and avoid using alkaline based detergent, disinfectants, soaps, washing powder, etc. - Do not soak the product for a long time, and do not wring it dry. Lay it out to dry in a cool, well ventilated area that is not exposed to the sun. - When ironing, keep the temperature below 120℃. - Store the product in a cool and dry place, without leaving anything heavy on top of it. Keep it away from mothballs or any other products with chemicals. Artisanal Pink Silk Sleeping Beauty - Classic Pure Queen Size Pillowcase NOT JUST PAJAMA