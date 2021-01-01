NÉOS candles are designed, handmade and poured in our studio based in California. Our candles are made with 100% pure soy wax with no chemical additives. We recommend using our Olivia candle as part of your room decoration, next to a book shelf, on your bathroom counter. Please note just like real sculptures our candles have imperfections, this does not affect the quality of our Olivia. Olivia burns for about 2 hours, remember to always place her on a tray, dish or a coaster. Scent: PEACH Artisanal Black Olivia Candle - Glitter Noir NEOS CANDLESTUDIO