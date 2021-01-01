From maraina london
Artisanal Natural Rosette Raffia Tote Bag In Beige Small MARAINA LONDON
Crafted from crocheted raffia to a compact rectangle silhouette suspended from woven circle top handles and an interior fitted with a slip pocket, the Rosette silhouette has the perfect size to carry all your seaside essentials. Carry it alongside our Marion dress on your next vacation. Details: 100% raffia interior slip pocket Care instruction: Our accessories are hand-dyed by our talented artisans. Despite all the care taken in the materials choice and its dyeing, raffia strands are naturally irregular and their colouring not perfectly even. Therefore two similar products can present two different shades of colour. It makes each piece unique. This Maraina London accessory is made of sustainable materials with exclusive colour, texture and design. Please treat with care to extend the life of your accessory and its beauty. Please keep your accessory away from prolonged intense sunlight, water, heat and humidity. Store in its dust bag. Gently wipe with a damp cloth. Artisanal Natural Rosette Raffia Tote Bag In Beige Small MARAINA LONDON