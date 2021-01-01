From yako & co
Artisanal Black Leather Organic Apron - A Yako & Co
Aprons like you've never seen them! Yako & Co's leather aprons are 100% Portuguese and were developed with everyday requirements in mind: style and functionality! Comfortable, durable, and very simple to maintain, they are ideal for the kitchen, DIY, or even in your workshop, for enhanced security and sophisticated touch. We believe in a better world! Circular economy, recycling and everything that is environmentally responsible must be considered and is very important, but the best way to take care of our planet is to reduce consumption. Yako & Co aprons are made with quality leather and designed to last a lifetime. With simple and reduced maintenance, organic leather itself is an environmentally responsible material. Use, reuse, use and reuse over and over! Use a good leather soap in the areas your apron needs to be washed. Front side of the apron: use a gentle cloth Backside of the apron: use a gentle brushWith circular moves, rub into the leather. Finish it using a soft clean towel, to wipe it off. Let it dry Use a good leather wax to clean and hydratethe straps of your apron. Congrats! You've just given your apron an extra couple of life years! Artisanal Black Leather Organic Apron - A Yako & Co