OSTWALD FINEST COUTURE BAGS Simply calling it a bag - this would certainly not be the same as CARRY ON! If you turn it inwards, all the top pockets attached to the main walls are well protected. Here three flap lid pockets, a larger zipper pocket and a large compartment for a laptop or documents could be mentioned. The basic tools of the digital nomad would thus be stowed away. If the story would already end here, one could confidently call it a bag. But this is where the trick of turning comes into play. The inside is turned outside and a whole new room is created. A carrying space that provides the user with endless individual play space. The lawyer may transport her files in it, the architect may use it as a temporary storage room for baby blankets and nappies, and the caring parents may use it as a storage room for a short time. In short, whenever additional space is needed quickly and flexibly, without the need for a new bag or an extra hand, the CARRY ON is ready. Let's go! Color Combination: Stone Grey, Hot Pink, Citronella Yellow, Forrest Green, Cioccolato Brown, Bianco White OSTWALD LEATHER MANUFACTORY Finest Couture Craft in Leather LEATHER Genuine italian calf Leather, an interior suede lining and hand-stitched details. CARE The care of your OSTWALD handbag is made easier by the exceptional quality of the natural leather selected for each individual design. A certain aging of the bag according to your wearing habits are characteristics of real leather and set this natural product apart from artificial materials. To ensure that your leather handbag looks perfect for longer, wipe your bag occasionally with a simple damp cloth that gently cleans the leather. To keep your bag in shape when it's not in use, lightly pad it with tissue paper and store it in a dry and protected place. Artisanal Leather Carry On Reversible Bag In color OSTWALD Finest Couture Bags