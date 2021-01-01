From maria maleta
Artisanal Leather Backpack Brown & Green Suede Maria Maleta
Advertisement
Reversible backpack with a different and special design. Dark green suede in one side. Back in camel leather. Dark green elastic. Adjustable straps. Two inner pockets. Made in Portugal. This backpack fits up to 13, 3" laptop. You can use your backpack in two ways, just pull the straps in the opposite direction, the elastic too, and you will have the same backpack but with the different mix of colors. Are you the girl who loves traveling, finding new places and spending a lot of time outside? If so, no doubt you are a backpack girl! Prolonged exposure to the heat, light and humidity should be avoided. To remove small stains, use a dry cloth. Being a natural material, real leather can crack and undergo color changes. If any serious problems occur in your Maria, please contact us. We will be happy to evaluate the situation and repair your product whenever is possible. Care with Love. Artisanal Leather Backpack Brown & Green Suede Maria Maleta