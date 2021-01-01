From lee renee
Artisanal Gold Ladybird Necklace (Wings Open) - Lee Renee
Ladybird fans look no further! We have you covered…This beautiful delicate necklace features a ladybird with its wings slightly open as about to take flight - full of personality and sure to become your new favourite. Made from recycled sterling silver, thne heavily overlaid with 18ct gold vermeil. Ladybird comes on a delicate 16" - 18" chain so you can wear it at either length. 100% handmade in Hatton Garden, London from recycled silver. Ladybird necklace comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee Branded box All Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 18 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth.