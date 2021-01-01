Pairing wine expertise and refined design, the Jancis Robinson collection is the result of a truly collaborative cross-disciplinary partnership between the celebrated product designer Richard Brendon and world-renowned wine expert Jancis Robinson. The Wine Glass is at the heart of the collection and has been specifically designed to offer the best tasting experience for every wine, whatever its style or strength, including Champagne, port, sherry and beyond. The stemmed glass is joined by a stemless Water Glass and two decanters, all of them mouth-blown by master craftspeople in Europe using beautifully bright lead-free glass. Wash your wine glass and your tumbler on the top rack of the dishwasher ensuring that there is space between each glass. Ensure that you are using the proper detergents for your machine and, where relevant, water softening agents. The products in this collection are made with lead-free glass which makes them resistant to clouding. If you do notice clouding on your glass then you will need to wash with water-softening or glass-specific detergents. Wash decanters by hand and dry with a lint-free cloth. Avoid storing your glasses upside-down. When polishing the Wine Glass it is important not to hold the glass by the foot with one hand, while polishing the bowl with the other. Artisanal Jancis Robinson Set Of 6 Wine Glasses Richard Brendon