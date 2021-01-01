Artisanal Orange Delicate Romance Balancing Body & Massage Oil Lola's Apothecary

At the romantic heart of this Body & Massage Oil is Delicate Romance, a symphony of gorgeous roses laced with warm spices & uplifting citrus. It's a sumptuously feminine scent that opens with citrus top notes of sweet orange and lemon, leading to a blooming heart of rose & geranium, to be warmly embraced by vanilla, patchouli and sandalwood in the base notes. These multi-purpose beauty wonders are natural perfume oils supercharged with skincare benefits. An alchemical blend of deeply healing rosehip CO2 and argan oil, the texture is just right, sinks in readily without being too greasy - miraculously erases stretch marks! Dab a bit on cuticles and watch your nails shine & grow. Grazia UK calls it 'the ultimate body oil'. 100% natural & vegan friendly. How To Use: By far the quickest way to moisturise the entire body is to apply body oil right after a shower. On wet skin (yes, don't dry off yet!), massage a handful of the liquid gold all over the body, moving towards the heart - it takes less than a minute. Moisture from the shower helps the oil sink into the skin, while the loving pressure of massage movement boosts circulation and aids lymphatic drainage. Beauty Tips: Rub a drop of oil between your fingers, lightly dab on those pesky dry patches on the face to smooth foundation. Transform your blow dry by warming a few drops between palms and distributing to the ends of your hair beforehand, to add shine and tame frizz. Massage some oil into cuticles and nail beds at night for strong, shiny nails. It's a nice little night time ritual to love your body temple. Apply some oil on your nails after a manicure to help protect the newly applied polish. Use as a facial cleansing oil to effectively remove makeup, it will even remove mascara! As a sensible precaution, do a patch test first as your face tends to be more sensitive than the skin on your body. Of course, it makes a great massage oil too. We recommend a candle lit home massage with one of our naturally fragrant candles! "The ultimate body oil" - Grazia Healing Ingredients: Rosehip CO2: a rich source of trans-retinoic acid and omega 3, 6 and 9 for skin regeneration. Clinically proven to effectively erase stretch marks, age spots and fine lines. Argan Oil: one of nature's richest sources of vitamin E for powerful antioxidant action. Potent plant sterols help heal scar tissue and repair sun damage. Improves skin texture and boosts radiance. Sweet Almond Oil: good source of vitamin E, easily absorbed with excellent emollient property, kind on sensitive skin and great for strong, healthy nails Peach Kernel Oil: a light yet nourishing oil that improves hair texture and shine Vitamin E powerful antioxidant to repair free radical damage and improves skin elasticity Rose refines skin texture, reduces redness and soothes inflammation. Geranium promotes cell renewal, balances the skin and regulates hormonal health. Sandalwood is an excellent disinfectant. Its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties promote wound healing. Sweet Orange is uplifting yet calming. Also cleansing, stimulating and toning, effective on cellulite and helps ease indigestion. Vanilla is euphoric and comforting, promotes a sense of well being and tranquillity. Soothes inflammation and rich in antioxidants. Also an aphrodisiac! Artisanal Orange Delicate Romance Balancing Body & Massage Oil Lola's Apothecary