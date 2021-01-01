NÉOS candles are designed, handmade and poured in our studio based in California. Our candles are made with 100% pure soy wax with no chemical additives. We recommend using our David candle as part of your room decoration, next to a book shelf, on your bathroom counter. Please note just like real sculptures our candles have imperfections, this does not affect the quality of our David. Our David burns for about 2 hours, remember to always place him on a tray, dish or a coaster Artisanal Blue David Bust Candle - Balmy NEOS CANDLESTUDIO