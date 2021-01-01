From risa vancouver
Artisanal Cotton Roonie (Indigo) RISA VANCOUVER
Advertisement
The Roonie duffle bag is an ideal weekender that features easily accessible functional compartments. Color - Indigo in Ikkat print Inside zip pocket Outside material - Jacquard Canvas and leather with leather trims Inside material - Cotton Twill lining Zip closure Upcycled Leather Hand crafted by female artisans Full-grain leather is the strongest and most durable leather. Additionally, since the grain is so tight, it resists moisture very well. Over time, full-grain leather will look nicer and nicer and develop a patina from being handled. Pre-Protected. No additional spray required. Keep the bag out of ink, water and dust. Clean it gently with soft cloth. Lifetime Warranty We believe in making unique and long-lasting products. As a customer, once you will start using our products, you will definitely want to come back for more! Leather over the years will change appearances to a more aged look. If for any reason you experience any kind of hardware related issues, or breakage in the leather, don't hesitate to contact us and we will repair it or replace after checking what the issue is. Artisanal Cotton Roonie (Indigo) RISA VANCOUVER