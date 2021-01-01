Artisanal Black Cotton Mid Sandalwood Pepper Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX

No doubt due to its satisfyingly compact proportions, the mid holder and candle set is a proven best seller. The black holder oozes style and sophistication and, when combined, with the white soy wax candle, provides a strong monochrome statement. Sandalwood and Black Pepper is a truly luxurious candle fragrance and very gender-neutral. The candle holder sits upon a smaller natural cork foot creating a floating aesthetic when placed directly on a surface, or a snug connection when stacked on top of a large holder, pot lid, or candle plate. The holder can be used to burn any standard tealight as well as slim and mid candles. CONCRETE & WAX's unique concrete recipe ensures a smooth luxurious surface and unexpectedly warm touch. After 2 weeks of curing the concrete is treated with a natural oil coating to help deter marking. As each item is poured by hand there may be slight variations in colour and natural surface imperfections. It is a part of the design and adds individuality to each piece, but rest assured CONCRETE & WAX will never send out a piece that they are not 100% happy with. All CONCRETE & WAX candles use square cotton-braided wicks and are hand poured from soy wax blended with a sprinkling of beeswax to add strength, prevent drips and produce a stable burn. The mid candle has a burn time of 45-50 hours. Important Candle Information: WARNING! Candles can cause fires. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Burn candle out of reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between burning candles. Do not place on or near anything that can catch fire. Trim wick to about 0.5cm before initially lighting and again before each subsequent burn. On the first burn, always burn for 3-4 hours to ensure an even melt pool. Never burn candles for more than 4 hours at a time. Always snuff out the flame. Do not blow it out. Never attempt to put out a candle with water. Never burn a candle down to the bottom. Extinguish about 0.5cm before the end. Ensure the inside of candle is free from debris such as old wick or matches. Use a metal tool to straighten a curled or tilted wick to the opposite direction to correct uneven burning. Artisanal Black Cotton Mid Sandalwood Pepper Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX