Grab a luxury designer embroidered sweater by DUO-HUE. This blue jumper uses tonal threads with a pop of pink to create a woven statement structure inspired by rattan weaving. All jumpers are embroidered in UK and made to order. Unisex Jumper. Embroidered in Bristol, UK. 80% OCS certified organic cotton/20% recycled polyester Machine wash at 30 degrees. Cotton faced fabric. Brushed back fleece. 2x2 cotton/elastane ribbed collar, cuffs and hem. Taped neck. Half moon back yoke. Artisanal Blue Cotton Designer Embroidered Sweater Periwinkle 'Rattan 2' XS DUO-HUE by Amelia Ayerst