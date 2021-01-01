Advertisement
We created a pair of fragrances called 'Uttara' and 'Dakshin' that translates from Kannada as 'north' and 'south'. The inspiration behind these fragrances was capturing the strong contrasts that exist across India in terms of landscape, food, culture and social mores. Uttara represents a metaphorical 'north' and we made it fresh, light and citrusy, with notes of assam tea, pomelo and amber. The Uttara candle is set in a gold anodized spun metal container with an alabaster stone lid. DEEPA in Sanskrit means lamp. Lighting a lamp at dawn or sunset is a daily ritual in India that goes beyond religion and signifies that a home is active and alive. Our range of candles and candle-holders is our contemporary tribute to these traditional brass oil lamps and their significance in domestic settings. The holders are made out of brass, anodized metal and stone in simple and tactile shapes, while our scented candles are made out of 100% soy wax and burn soot-free. Soy wax fragrant candle Artisanal Gold Brass Uttara - Fragrant Soy Candle Tiipoi