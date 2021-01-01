The perfect statement piece to any occasion. The Black Round Handbag is handwoven from natural plant fibers carefully extracted from the stalks of the tropical buri palm in the Philippines. Accented with a whimsical lizard clasp made with shells and a hexagon mother of pearl handle. Every purse is made by hand and may have slight variations in color, pattern, or texture. Each purchase empowers artisan communities in the Philippines. MATERIAL: palm fiber, mother of pearl, brass COLOR: black, white CARE Spot clean with a soft, damp cloth. Avoid harsh chemicals. Store away from direct sunlight. Artisanal Black Brass Likhâ - Round Handwoven Handbag With Mother Of Pearl Handle Likhâ LIKH