Advertisement
This magnificent 3 wick candle in a luxurious glass bowl with a metal gold lid, is a true aromatherapy experience and makes it a perfect gift for your friends and family. Its enchanting sensual fragrance of rose geranium essential oil makes you feel warm, joyous and relaxed. Burning Instructions: Trim wick to 1/4inch before lighting. Keep candle free of any foreign materials including matches and wick trimmings. only burn the candle on a level, fire resistant surface. Do not burn the candle more than 4 hours at a time. Storage: Store in room temperature. Do not keep in direct sunlight. Do not freeze. What it includes: A gold lid on glass jar with candle and outer packaging is a classic white gift box tied with cream satin ribbon. Caution: Burn candle within sight. Keep away from drafts and vibrations. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never burn candle on or near anything that can catch fire. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Artisanal Artisan Collection - Rose Geranium Triple Wick Home Candle Reeta Juneja