SAFAVIEH Artisan Light Blue 5 ft. x 8 ft. Border Area Rug

Composed classic designs come to life in rich colors blended with soft contextual shades, evoking images from ancient Persia in the Safavieh Artisan Collection. A short, masterfully woven pile conveys the technical expertise and cherished look of antiquity in this remarkably affordable collection. From huber-elegant home decor to a refined professional office, the traditional styling and purposely understated splendor of each rug in the Artisan Collection can be a decorative centerpiece of distinction. Color: Light Blue.