Nearly Natural Artificial Trees, 84in, Green
7ft. Wonderful reproduction Ficus tree Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; Pioneers in our industry - Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 36 In. W x 36 In. D x 84 In. H ; Pot Dimensions: H: 5.75 In. W: 6.5 In. D: 6.5. In. ; Measurements are from the bottom of the pot to the furthest extended leaf or branch on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day. Items may need to be re-shaped when removed from box. A huge 7ft. tall ; 1260 Verdant deep green leaves ; Natural Trunk ; Perfect for home or office