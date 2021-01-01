Pure Garden Artificial Podocarpus-36” Double Ball Style Faux Plant in Sturdy Realistic Indoor or Outdoor Potted Shrub-Home Décor

HIGH QUALITY- Featuring a dense Podocarpus leaf foliage in a double ball style, with vibrant color and detail that has a realistic, life-like look; your friends and family won’t know that this beautiful topiary isn’t a real plant! MEDIUM HEIGHT- Standing 36-inches tall and 10 inches in diameter including branches, the artificial Podocarpus is large enough to make a statement by itself or set in a pair to fill an empty space in your home or office. STURDY AND HEAVY – The faux topiary is set in an 8-inch diameter pot that provides a stable base and can be used as-is or teamed up with a decorative planter or urn (not included) that matches your existing home décor. INDOOR/OUTDOOR USE- Add a natural accent to any area inside or outside the home! The artificial Podocarpus is durable enough to withstand the elements and provides a fresh look year-round without watering or maintenance. PRODUCT DETAILS- Material: Plastic. Overall Dimensions: (L)10” x (W)10” x (H)36”. Pot Dimensions: (H)8”x (W)8”x (Diameter)8”. Care instructions: to clean, hand wash with damp cloth and towel dry do not water