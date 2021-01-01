From bay isle home
Artificial Palm Leaf Plant
Advertisement
Features:7 Leaves/stemPick your number of stemsProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownPlant Category: PlantPlant Species: PalmPlant Type Details: Placement: FloorPlant Color: GreenPlant Type: ArtificialPlant Material: Plastic;SilkPieces Included: Base Included: NoBase Color: Base Material: Base Shape: Base Type: Country of Origin: ChinaSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayWeather Resistant: NoUV/Fade Resistant: NoOutdoor Use: YesCompatible Base Part Number: Life Span: Spefications:ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCE Certified: CSA Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Plant Height - Top to Bottom: 32.7Plant Width - Side to Side: 6.7Plant Depth - Front to Back: 1Base: NoBase Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty: