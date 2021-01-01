From vickerman
Vickerman 4' Artificial Japanese Maple Bush, Gray Plastic Container.
Advertisement
MULTIPLE SIZES & STYLES AVAILABLE - Vickerman offers Artificial Bushes in varying sizes and styles. This Artificial bush is 4' tall and for indoor use. FEATURES A DECORATIVE CONTAINER - this bush comes potted in a decorative plastic container that is ready to add a welcome feeling to any space. AMERICAN MADE - Real wood trunks made in the USA twist to give the foliage a more realistic style, while creating a sturdy base for intricate branches that appear at varying widths. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE knowing that Vickerman has been designing quality home decor since 1940. Our expert designers focus on every detail to create artificial plants that look natural.