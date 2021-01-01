Artificial Desktop Flowering Plant in Pot

This marguerite daisy faux plant (Argyranthemum frutescens) with delicate flowers would make a charming addition to the home or workplace. For optimum realistic presentation, the plant will require some foliage shaping. The plant is supplied in the decorative plastic pot as shown. This plant can be placed outside however, it will need to be located in a relatively sheltered area. This area must protect the plant from extreme weather conditions such as strong winds and frost as persistent exposure could lead to damage. In addition to being relatively sheltered, the area must also be well ventilated, allowing the plant to dry out should it get wet.