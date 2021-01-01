From art leon
Art Leon Arthur Pink Fabric Mid-Century Swivel Office Accent Arm Chair with Wood Legs
Advertisement
This all new upgraded 360° swivel accent chair will become a classic focal point of your house,elegant color never goes out of style. The foam-padded and fabric upholstered seat is distinctive with recessed arms and the gently-slanted backrest,which provides excellent comfort to your elbows and your body. The caster free design save your beautiful floor from scratching when you are enjoying the mobility from the 360° swivel system. Are you looking for a desk chair that looks stylish to meet your contempary decor style. Try this accent desk chair to add mod appeal to your writing desk or parlour seating ensemble. Color: Pink.