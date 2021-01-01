Astro Lighting Artemis 600 LED Bath Bar - Color: Silver

Light up your lavatory with Astro Lighting's Artemis 600 LED Bath Bar! Its energy-efficient LED strip shines out from behind a cylindrical shade inset in a tasteful chromed bar fixture. The LEDs offer powerful ambient illumination for bathroom tasks while the diffuser keeps the light friendly, but not too bright. Damp-rated and with a design versatile enough to be mounted over or to the sides of a large bathroom mirror, the Artemis Bath Bar is a great choice for modern, transitional or contemporary decor. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Chrome