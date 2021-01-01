From circus by sam edelman
Circus by Sam Edelman Artem
Slide into the warm weather looking great with the Circus by Sam Edelman Artem toe-post sandals. Enjoy this twist on a classic thong sandal. This sandal features 1 wide band across the top instead of 2 and decorative broach on upper. Quilted footbed design for added comfort. Flat sandal. Slight detailing in the bands. Collection name on footbed. Man-made upper, lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.