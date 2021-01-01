From oris
Oris Artelier Automatic Diamond Silver Skeleton Dial Ladies Watch 01 560 7724 4051-07 5 17 64FC
Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver (skeleton center) dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Oris Calibre 560, base ETA 2671 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2671, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 33 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Artelier Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Oris Artelier Automatic Diamond Silver Skeleton Dial Ladies Watch 01 560 7724 4051-07 5 17 64FC.