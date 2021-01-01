From kipling
Kipling Art Mini, Sea Gloss
Advertisement
KIPLING CROSSBODY BAG: This bag slings easily over a shoulder or across your chest, keeping keys, cash and phone at hand but leaving your hands free. A key clasp, interior slip pocket and two front zip pockets offer just enough organization. KIPLING BAGS: From duffle bags to rolling luggage, handbags to crossbody bags, laptop bags to totes, the style and function of Kipling Backpacks can be part of your day wherever it takes you. Mix and match colors, or buy matching bags for a complete set. MAKE YOUR KIPLING YOUR OWN: From the color to the design, to the Kipling monkey keychain, Kipling backpacks and handbags reflect your style. Whether you need luggage to travel the world or a backpack for a new school year, Kipling bags reflect your style. KIPLING BACKPACKS & BAGS: At Kipling, it's more important to have personal style than perfect style. That's why our bags, made from crinkled nylon, come in fun colors for kids, teens & adults, & our furry monkey keychain hangs playfully from zippers. At Kipling, it's more important to have personal style than perfect style. That's why our quality, durable bags are sold in over 80 countries and come in fun colors for kids, teens & adults.