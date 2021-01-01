Royal Crown Derby - Art Glaze Cereal Bowl - Flamed Caramel

Embrace your artistic side with this Art Glaze cereal bowl from Royal Crown Derby. Made from fine bone china, this bowl has been created using a hand-applied sprayed art glaze finish, meaning that each piece is completely unique. Intrigued? There's a range of matching tableware available separately if coordinating is your thing. Key features: * Cereal bowl * Material: Fine Bone China * Dimensions: Ø14.5x7cm * Rustic appearance * Sprayed art glaze finish * Brown color * White exterior * Made in the UK * Please note, due to the handmade nature each piece is unique