Art Deco Wash Canvas Art Print, 20x20 in.

Doing laundry has never been more fashionable! Our Art Deco Wash Canvas Art Print features a modern font to ensure the walls are just as stylish as the clothes that are cleaned. Art measures 20L x 1.25W x 20H in. Giclee printed on archival-grade, poly-cotton canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features the word "wash" in a stylized font Hues of ivory and black Made in the USA Weight: 2.2 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.