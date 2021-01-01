Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. The North Face Arroyo Lightweight Flannel will be in heavy rotation during chilly weather months. Pair with your favorite denim for the perfect fall look. Spread collar with front button-closure. Long sleeve design with button cuffs. Two button-flap-closure chest pockets. Standard fit with the heaviest flannel weight for warmth and comfort. Logo flag label on left side seam. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 1 2 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.