Arrangements Round Large Round Medium Three Element Pendant by FLOS - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (FU041530 | F0408030 | F0407030 | F0406030)

The Arrangements Round Large Round Medium Three Element Suspension by FLOS honors basic geometric shapes in a chic and elegant fashion. This single suspension is made with three separate pendants, the Round Large, Round Medium and Round Small to form a single cohesive fixture that turns modern lighting on its head. Each pendant is lit with LED light strips that bathes the surrounding space in ambient lighting that is also more energy efficient when compared to traditional bulbs. Use as a stylish alternative to a chandelier or large pendant that is sure to be a conversation starter and invoke curiosity and creativity. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black.