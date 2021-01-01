From harriet bee
Aronson Handwoven Violet Area Rug
Advertisement
Features:Comfortable yet classic transitional styleCollection: AronsonWARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65Warnings.ca.govMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Wool with a jute coreConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: HandwovenOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: VioletIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Natural ModernRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: YesFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: BrazilRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Product Care -: Vacuum regularly. Spot clean with damp cloth and mild detergent. ProfessioN/Al cleaning recommended.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight: 27Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 63Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 90Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Against defects Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"