Aromachologie Revitalizing Essential Oil Blend 0.1 fl. oz.

Breathe in and imagine a feeling of complete freedom thanks to this subtle blend of essential oils. Create your own spa moment by blending this with our Aromachologie Neutral Massage Body Oil or Aromachologie Neutral Foaming Bath bases.. About this range: Discover our range of luxurious body oils. Whether you're looking to moisturize your skin or add a bit of shimmer, we have a body oil to suit your needs. Choose from a range of body oils from our Shea and Almond collections. Our Shea Fabulous Oil can also be used in your hair to leave it soft, shiny and delicately fragranced.