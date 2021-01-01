Professional Pet Products AromaCare Eucalyptus Pet Shampoo, 13.5-oz bottle

Make bath-time an invigorating experience with Professional Pet Products AromaCare Eucalyptus Pet Shampoo! Crafted with energizing ingredients like eucalyptus oil, lemongrass oil and fir needle oil, this revitalizing formula will make your pet feel extra fur-esh. Eucalyptus oil can help sooth her skin and help her breathe easy, lemongrass oil offers energizing and invigorating properties and also serves as a natural deodorizer, while fir needle works as a natural coat freshener. This shampoo is specially designed for dogs and puppies!