Visual Comfort ARN5472 Brenta 55" Grande Chandelier with White Glass by AERIN Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Visual Comfort ARN5472 Brenta 55" Grande Chandelier with White Glass by AERIN Brenta Grande Chandelier with White Glass Features Designed by AERIN Integrated LED lighting Dimmable UL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 32" Overall Height: 55-1/2" Min Custom Height: 44" Width: 54-1/2" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Ceiling Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Lights: 6 Bulb Type: Integrated LED Wattage: 45w Lumens: 3600 Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Average Lifespan: 22,000 hours Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel