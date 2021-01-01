Visual Comfort ARN2039ALB Iveala 12-3/4" High Wall Sconce with Alabaster Shade Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort ARN2039ALB Iveala 12-3/4" High Wall Sconce with Alabaster Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by AERINIncludes alabaster shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-3/4"Width: 10-1/2"Extension: 4-1/4"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass