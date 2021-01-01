From visual comfort

Visual Comfort ARN1022L Bristol 65" Floor Lamp with Linen Shade by AERIN Burnished Silver Leaf Lamps Floor Lamps

Description

Visual Comfort ARN1022L Bristol 65" Floor Lamp with Linen Shade by AERIN Bristol Floor Lamp with Linen ShadeFeaturesDesigned by AERINLinen ShadeRequires 2 x 60 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbsDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 65"Width: 22" Shade Width (top): 18" Shade Width (bottom): 22" Shade Height: 15.5"ElectricalLamping: E26 Keyless w/ DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Burnished Silver Leaf

