Visual Comfort ARN1009WHT Sommerard 82" Floor Lamp with Metal Shade by AERIN Plaster White Lamps Floor Lamps

Visual Comfort ARN1009WHT Sommerard 82" Floor Lamp with Metal Shade by AERIN FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by AERINIncludes metal shadeRequires (3) 60 watt max, Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Product includes integrated on / off switchETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 82"Width: 22"Depth: 40"Extension: 22"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Plaster White