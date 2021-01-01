Gold-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Fold over with safety release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Just Cavalli Armonia Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch JC1L051M0095.