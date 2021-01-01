From kirkland's
Armless Taupe Chrome Office Chair
Advertisement
You'll be ready to stay productive and get right to work with this beautiful office chair. The Armless Taupe Chrome Office Chair has a sleek, modern design that will compliment your office or workspace. Chair measures 26L x 26W x 36H in.; 18 in. seat height Silver metal base Taupe polyurethane upholstery Modern design Maximum weight: 285 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.