Armen 72'' H x 49" W Geometric Bookcase

Item Dimension: 49" x 16" x 72"HStyle: Industrial, ContemporaryFinish: Rustic Gray Oak & ChampagneMaterials: Metal, Veneer, Composite WoodLong Description: Beautifully crafted, this Scaola bookshelf is the perfect addition in any room. Whether you want to display your most treasured possessions in style or simply organize your décor items, the geometric design creates a sophisticated space. Constructed with sturdy metal frame, selected veneers and engineered wooden shelves, the accent will complement any color scheme in the house.Features: Rectangular Etagere Bookshelf Storage: Open Compartments Geometric Open Frame Metal Frame Wooden Fixed ShelvesAssembly Required: Yes