Navy Armchair, Wood Seat by Emeco - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (1104 A ASH)

Furnish any modern dining area with the iconic, minimal and robust design of the Navy Armchair, Wood Seat. The contemporary dining chair boasts a hardy and long lasting quality wrought through a 77 step manufacturing process that includes hand molding the recycled aluminum and strengthening it. Meanwhile, the chair's molded natural wood seat in combination with its metal frame creates an aesthetic balance without sacrificing on the recognizable aspect of the chair's original 1944 design (intended for submarine use). Great for the dining room, the kitchen or the home office, the Navy Armchair, Wood Seat offers a timeless quality to any space. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Color: Wood Tones.