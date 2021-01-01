Armarkat Mocha and Beige Faux Suede Cuddler Cat Bed in Mocha/Beige, Size: 20"L x 20"W x 8"H | PetSmart
You can wrap your cat or extra small dog in buttery faux suede and luxe velvet with Armarkat Pet Bed. Featuring a waterproof and skid-free base, this bed is filled with extra-thick, 100% polyfill for maximum comfort. It also has a striking color combo of mocha and beige, with a cover that is machine washable. Features: 20-inch Bolster Waterproof Base Cat Bed Ideal for cats, kittens and Extra Small &Toy Breeds Crafted with premium material Faux Suede & Soft Velvet, 100% Polyfill for maximum comfort Anti-slip rubber backing to prevent the bed from sliding on hardwood floors and tile Includes: (1) Cat Bed, (1) Removable Cushioned Pillow Intended Pet(s): Cats, Kittens Material(s): Faux Suede & Soft Velvet, insert with Polyfill Color: Mocha & Beige Product Weight: 2 lb SIZE Product Dimensions: 20 in L x 20 in W x 8 in H Care Instructions: Machine Wash