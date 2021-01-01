From noble house
Armani Outdoor Modern 16.5" Side Table with Steel Legs, Gray
Advertisement
Brighten your backyard or patio space with a charming accessory that brings considerable convenience to your d?cor. With a unique handle that sits in the center of the table top, this table offers portability and one-of-a-kind aesthetics. Coupled with a symmetrical design, this end table is an excellent sidekick to your outdoor furniture, ideal for holding a cool pitcher of lemonade. Featuring a steel frame and modern design, our end table will keep your patio in style all summer long. MODERN: Our side table features a circular design that emphasizes modern style with its bold, straight legs and clean lines. This showcases a carrying handle and four angled legs that contrast the circular table top. STEEL: Constructed of steel, this table is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Not only does this provide substantial support, but this also emphasizes modern style. UNIQUE DESIGN: This side table features a handle in the center of the tabletop to create a unique design. This is specifically created to emphasize the table’s portability, allowing this accessory to be easily transported wherever you need. DIMENSIONS: This end table measures to be 20.00”W x 20.00”D x 21.75”H, making this perfect as a side table for an outdoor sofa or a side table between any seating. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this end table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.